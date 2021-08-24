ATA to host online one-page exhibit program again in 2022

Jan 27, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The American Topical Association will again sponsor a program titled “My One-Page Exhibit” this year after a successful launch of 216 online exhibits in 2021.

The one-page exhibit program, which has no judging or popularity vote, includes topical and thematic subjects such as animals, transportation, postal history and philately.

According to the ATA, the goals for the program are to have collectors share their wide range of collecting interests and, in doing so, inspire other collectors to exhibit.

The program is intended for both novice and experienced collectors.

Those interested can submit entries from Feb. 15 through March 31. The ATA does not require a fee or society membership to submit.

The ATA will show the exhibits online from April 15 to Oct. 31. More details about the program, including requirements and guidelines, can be found on the ATA website.

