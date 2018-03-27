US Stamps
Atlanta-area show to host Jan. 31 dedication for Gwen Ifill stamp
By Linn’s Staff
The Southeastern Stamp Expo will host a dedication ceremony for the United States Gwen Ifill commemorative forever stamp Jan. 31 during the show’s Jan. 31-Feb. 2 run at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., in Peachtree Corners, Ga.
Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for the entire show. Children under 18 are admitted free.
The ceremony for the Gwen Ifill stamp, which is to be officially issued Jan. 30 in Washington, D.C., will take place at 11 a.m. Friday in the Peachtree Corners room of the show hotel.
All attendees will receive a complimentary ceremony program franked with the new Gwen Ifill stamp and a special postmark.
A bourse (sales area) of 23 dealers will offer a broad selection of stamps, postal history and supplies.
Dozens of exhibits will be on display, and experienced collectors will conduct seminars on a wide range of topics.
The show will celebrate a century of women’s voting rights in the United States. The France and Colonies Philatelic Society will hold its annual general meeting at the show.
The Southeastern Stamp Expo is the official show of the Southeast Federation of Stamp Clubs and an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show Aug. 20-23 in Hartford, Conn.
For more information about the Southeastern Stamp Expo and to make hotel reservations, visit the show’s website.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction