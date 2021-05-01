World Stamps
Unissued Audrey Hepburn semipostal rarity at World Stamp Show-NY 2016
Visitors to the Christoph Gaertner Auctions booth at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 had an opportunity to view a great modern German philatelic rarity: the unissued 110-pfenning+50pf Audrey Hepburn semipostal of 2001.
In all, just five used examples have been discovered, and one mint pane of 10 was auctioned in 2010.
The stamp was loaned to the Gaertner firm by its owner, SJB Fondsskyline OHG, in an effort to raise funds for cystic fibrosis research through the SJB Mukoviszidose Foundation.
Preserved on piece, it is the only known used example of the stamp with corner margin selvage.
