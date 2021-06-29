August cartoon caption contest goes airborne

Jul 27, 2021, 1 PM

The cartoon caption contest image for August is the 29¢ World War II 1944: Road to Victory stamp inscribed “Airborne units spearhead attacks.” The stamp was issued June 6, 1994. Entries must be received by Aug. 27 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Parachutes are scarce on U.S. stamps, but one is included in the design of a 29¢ stamp featuring a scene titled “Airborne units spearhead attacks” (Scott 2838d). This stamp, which is part of the 1994 World War II 1944: Road to Victory pane of 10 (2838), will be the cartoon caption stamp for August.

There is nothing like the feeling of being safely under a just-opened canopy as you look down toward the ground as it seems to be coming up to meet you. Of course, the experience is made all the more intense by jumping into a war zone.

Whether you put yourself in a military situation or are thinking about sport parachuting, picture yourself with a parachute on your back and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the experience.

You might relate your entry to the stamp design, politics, stamp collecting, the U.S. Postal Service or whatever else comes to mind.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

Entries must reach me no later than Aug. 27.

