Australia honors gold medalist Jakara Anthony

Australia Post issued this Beijing 2022 Australian Gold Medalist stamp as part of a tradition of issuing stamps for Olympic gold-medal winners within 72 hours of the medal ceremony.

By Linn’s Staff

Australia Post issued a stamp honoring gold-medal winner Jakara Anthony shortly after she won the Feb. 6 event. This Beijing 2022 Australian Gold Medalist stamp is part of a tradition spanning more than 20 years in Australia.

Australia Post issues a stamp for each gold-medal-winning athlete or team at both the Summer and Winter Olympic games within 72 hours of the medal ceremony. Australia began this tradition of instant stamps for gold medalists at the 2000 Games in Sydney.

Anthony won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing moguls event on Feb. 6. This is the first Winter Olympics gold medal for Australia in more than a decade and the first Olympic medal for Australia in women’s moguls.

As of Feb. 17, Australia had won one gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Australia Post issued the stamp in panes of 10.

