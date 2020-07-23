World Stamps
Australia Post commemorates 150th anniversary of RSPCA
By Linn’s Staff
Australia Post commemorates the 150th anniversary of its Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on five stamps issued Oct. 19 in sheets of 50, booklets of 10, coils of 100 and a souvenir sheet of five with the designs se-tenant (side-by-side).
Each stamp is denominated $1.10 to pay the domestic letter rate. The designs, which picture various animals, represent research (gliding possum), shelter (cat), protection (dog), certification (pig) and advocacy (horse).
The stamps were designed by Andrew Hogg Design and printed by Egotrade using offset lithography. For ordering information visit Australia Post online.
