The first Australian stamps with the “Norfolk Island” inscription show seabirds: the red-tailed tropicbird and the masked booby.

Australia Post is issuing its first stamps with the “Norfolk Island” inscription Sept. 23. The stamps feature seabirds, and the inscription on the stamps matches the colors of their bills.

The $1 stamp pictures the red-tailed tropicbird (Phaethon rubricauda Roseotincta), and the $2 stamp features the masked booby (Suladactylatra fullagari).

The stamps were printed in separate panes of 10 and in a souvenir sheet with the two designs se-tenant (side-by-side).

As reported here on Linns.com July 14, Norfolk Island became a regional council of the Australian state of New South Wales on July 1, and, at the same time, the island’s postage stamps were replaced by those of Australia.

Although all Australian stamps are valid on Norfolk Island, Australia Post will issue special stamps “reflecting distinct aspects” of the island, according to Michael Zsolt, manager of the philatelic division of Australia Post. These stamps are valid throughout Australia and its territories.

Australia Post issues similar stamps for the Australian Antarctic Territories, Christmas Island, and Cocos (Keeling) Islands.

Australia Post reports that the withdrawal date for the Norfolk Islands Seabirds stamps is Oct. 18. The stamps are available from Australia Post’s website.