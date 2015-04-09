Glass stamp issued, ‘Million Dollar Duck’ film coming to Animal Planet: Week’s Most Read

Sep 2, 2016, 3 AM

The week's top post on Linns.com was one that profiled a new stamp printed on glass from the always-innovative Austria Post.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A back-of-the-book U.S. stamp to look out for: Stamp Market Tips: While they might not have the glamour of airmails or special delivery stamps, U.S. postage dues are an integral part of any general U.S. collection, and they offer ample range for specialization.

4. Where the hard-to-find philatelic truck sheet recently turned up: John Hotchner was delighted to receive the autographed philatelic truck souvenir produced for the 2015 volunteers appreciation dinner at the Rocky Mountain Philatelic Library in Denver.

3. Monday Morning Brief | British comedian on Albanian stamp: Scott catalog new-issues editor Marty Frankevicz explains why Albania issued a stamp honoring British film comedian Norman Wisdom and how he achieved a cult following in that country.

2. ‘The Million Dollar Duck’ documentary premieres Sept. 14 on Animal Planet: The “humorous and quirky” new film documents the competition at the 2013 federal duck stamp contest.

1. Austria Post has issued stamp made of glass: Austria Post is truly a pioneer when it comes to innovative stamp material and printing methods.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter