World Stamps
Austria’s typographed Emperor Franz Josef definitives
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
The market is looking rosier for many 19th-century Austrian stamps. In 1891, Austria issued a set of four typographed Emperor Franz Josef definitive stamps (Scott 66-69). The stamps are perforated gauge 9 to gauge 13½ and compound, so there is ample opportunity for specialization by perforation variety.
Also, the stamps were produced in vast quantities and saw heavy mail usage.
The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set at $8.95 in unused original gum condition and $50 in mint never-hinged condition.
Although relatively inexpensive, this set is surprisingly difficult to find without faults and in very fine grade. The set is well worth full Scott catalog value in unused original gum condition. A mint never-hinged set is a good buy in the $35-to-$40 price range.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction