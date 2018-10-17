Austria’s typographed Emperor Franz Josef definitives

Dec 4, 2018, 9 AM

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The market is looking rosier for many 19th-century Austrian stamps. In 1891, Austria issued a set of four typographed Emperor Franz Josef definitive stamps (Scott 66-69). The stamps are perforated gauge 9 to gauge 13½ and compound, so there is ample opportunity for specialization by perforation variety.

Also, the stamps were produced in vast quantities and saw heavy mail usage.

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the set at $8.95 in unused original gum condition and $50 in mint never-hinged condition.

Although relatively inexpensive, this set is surprisingly difficult to find without faults and in very fine grade. The set is well worth full Scott catalog value in unused original gum condition. A mint never-hinged set is a good buy in the $35-to-$40 price range.

