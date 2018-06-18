World Stamps
Austria issues EU presidency stamp
By Linn's Staff
Austria issued a €1.35 stamp June 8 to commemorate its presidency of the European Union, which will begin July 1 and last six months until Jan. 1, 2019.
The stamp depicts a map of the European Union outlined in gold with Austria in its national colors of red and white. The design also includes 12 stars.
Marion Fullerer designed the commemorative. Joh. Enschede of the Netherlands printed it by offset in sheets of 50.
The quantity printed was 240,000 stamps.
Austria Post sells stamps and related items through its website.
