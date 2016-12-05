Auctions
Award-winning airmail collection sold by Regency-Superior
By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent
Regency-Superior held a sale at Chicagopex on Nov. 19-20. The U.S. items from that sale are reviewed here.
An award-winning airmail collection of Argentina, detailing rates, routes, and markings of early flights within, into, and out of the country from Europe and North America, included a 1929 first-flight cover from Rivadavia to Bahia Blanca signed by the pilot (and later children’s book author) Antoine de Saint-Exupery.
The collection sold for $6,000, including Regency-Superior’s 20 percent buyer’s premium.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction