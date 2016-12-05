Auctions

Award-winning airmail collection sold by Regency-Superior

Apr 17, 2019, 8 AM
The Nov. 19-20 Regency-Superior sale at the Chicagopex stamp show included an award-winning Argentina airmail collection, which sold for $6,000. This page from the collection includes a 1929 first-flight cover signed by Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

By Matthew Healey, New York Correspondent 

Regency-Superior held a sale at Chicagopex on Nov. 19-20. The U.S. items from that sale are reviewed here.

An award-winning airmail collection of Argentina, detailing rates, routes, and markings of early flights within, into, and out of the country from Europe and North America, included a 1929 first-flight cover from Rivadavia to Bahia Blanca signed by the pilot (and later children’s book author) Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

The collection sold for $6,000, including Regency-Superior’s 20 percent buyer’s premium. 

