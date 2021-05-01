Back-of-the-book items and much more at Feb. 20-21 Rasdale auction

May 1, 2021, 6 AM

The top denomination from Belgium’s 1915 overprinted King Albert I parcel post and railway stamp set. This unused example will be offered during the Feb. 20-21 Rasdale auction.

A never-hinged example of the 1935 semipostal pane from Germany, issued to provide emergency relief aid. This pane will be auctioned during the Feb. 20-21 Rasdale sale near Chicago.

By Michael Baadke

The Feb. 20-21 public auction by Rasdale at its Illinois gallery west of Chicago provides a lot of opportunities for collection builders, with an extensive selection of dealer stocks, accumulations and collections, as well as cover collections from the United States and other countries.

The auction also features stamp singles and sets from the United States and countries worldwide, individual covers (including a strong selection of Germany), postcards and ephemera, and a fun array of collectibles including coins, currency and toys.

The stamp selection offers attractive classics such as two different used horizontal pairs of the United States 1845-46 5¢ black George Washington New York postmaster’s provisional stamps (Scott 9X1 and 9X1a), as well as solid quality, moderately priced stamps.

From Belgium’s 1915 overprinted King Albert I parcel post and railway stamp set comes an example of the 5-franc plum top denomination with its restricted delivery label attached (Scott Q60). The stamp is described as fine-very fine with original gum, signed “G.T.,” and accompanied by a Rendon certificate.

The value for this issue in the 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 is $4,000, printed in italics, which usually indicates a stamp that trades infrequently or which can be difficult to value accurately.

The stamp is offered in the Rasdale auction with a minimum bid of $1,050.

Another back-of-the-book item comes from Germany: the 1933 overprinted pane of four semipostal stamps created for emergency aid for the needy (Scott B58). The example in this auction is never hinged, fine-very fine, and described as having “usual wrinkles from shrinkage.” The minimum bid is $1,150, against a Scott Classic Specialized catalog value of $5,600.

Additional information about the auction can be found on the Rasdale website, where each lot is pictured and described. Online bidding options are available.

Information also is available from Rasdale Stamp Co., 35 Chestnut Ave., Westmont, IL 60559.