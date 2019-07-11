Balpex stamp show Aug. 30-Sept. 1 in Maryland

Jul 30, 2019, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The 81st annual show of the Baltimore Philatelic Society will take place Aug. 30-31 and Sept. 1 at the Hunt Valley Inn in Hunt Valley, Md.

New collectors, noncollectors and experienced philatelists are welcome to Balpex.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The show will include a beginner’s room with free stamps and supplies for those starting their collections.

The bourse (sales area) will feature approximately 30 dealers from across the United States. The dealers will offer a wide range of philatelic and postal history material from numerous countries.

The China Stamp Society and the Ottoman and Near East Philatelic Society are convening at Balpex.

Regional meetings of the following organizations are scheduled: American Topical Association, Chesapeake Cinderella Club, German Philatelic Society Chapter 16 and International Philippine Philatelic Society.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multi-frame grand award winner at Balpex will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the American Philatelic Society’s Stampshow in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The jury for exhibits at Balpex will be led by Ed Andrews. Fellow judges are David Ball, Yavuz Corapcioglu, Thomas Myers and Alan Warren.

To learn more about the Balpex stamp show, visit the website.

