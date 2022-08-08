Balpex stamp show in Maryland Sept. 2-4

Aug 14, 2022, 9 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The 84th annual show of the Baltimore Philatelic Society will take place Sept. 2-4 at the Delta Baltimore Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road, in Hunt Valley, Md.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

The bourse (sales area) will feature approximately 30 dealers from across the United States.

The dealers will offer a wide range of philatelic and postal history material from numerous countries.

Balpex is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand award winner will qualify to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 10-13, 2023.

The single-frame grand award winner may compete at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 18-20, 2022.

The jury for exhibits at Balpex is led by Alan Warren. Fellow judges are Akthem Al-Manaseer, Ron Lesher, Bob Meegan and Ray Pietruszka.

Awards for exhibiting will be presented Sunday at 9 a.m.

The Civil War Philatelic Society is convening at Balpex.

Regional meetings of the American Topical Association and German Philatelic Society Chapter 16 are also scheduled.

The show will also include a beginner’s room with free stamps and supplies for those starting their collections.

Balpex 2022 celebrates 50 years at the Delta Baltimore Hunt Valley Inn.

To learn more about the Balpex stamp show, visit the website or email balpex@verizon.net.

