Banned authors exhibit at Spellman museum

Apr 29, 2021, 5 AM

The 23¢ stamp honoring American author F. Scott Fitzgerald was issued Sept. 27, 1996, in the Literary Arts series (Scott 3104). Fitzgerald is featured in an exhibit about banned authors taking place through Oct. 6 at the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Post

By Linn’s Staff

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History in Weston, Mass., has curated an exhibit featuring banned authors and playwrights who have been honored on United States and worldwide stamps.

The authors include Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, T.S. Eliot, Jack London, James Joyce, and many others.

The exhibit has been prepared in celebration of National Banned Book Week, (Sept. 24-30). According to the American Library Association, the week is “an annual event celebrating the freedom to read.”

The exhibit opened Sept. 14 and will be on display until Oct. 6.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The exhibit addresses authors who have had their works banned or censored in communities around the country, including works that were banned from the mails by the United States Post Office Department.

Two other current exhibits at the museum are Whale Watching on Stamps, and Celebrating the JFK Centennial on Stamps.

Stamps featuring many of the authors are on sale in the museum gift shop.

The museum notes that there are always hands-on activities and scavenger hunts for children, who also take home a free packet of stamps.

Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 5 to 16, and free to museum members. Parking is free.

The museum is located at 241 Wellesley St., on the campus of Regis College.

For additional information, visit their website or telephone 617-784-5838.