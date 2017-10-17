The Bay Area stamp that's well worth its heavy price tag: Week's Most Read

Oct 20, 2017, 6 AM

Our top hit on LSN this week was the tip of acquiring the U.S. 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco Bay stamp (Scott 400A) from the Panama-Pacific Exposition issue. It isn't a cheap buy, but its significance far outweighs its price tag.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Precision and the use of philatelic terms for errors, two types of freaks: Some collectors and dealers like to use the term to apply to any variation from normal production, no matter how minor.

4. United Nations Postal Administration announces its 2018 stamp program: The UNPA 2018 stamp program will begin Jan. 12 with eight $1.15 stamps in the Flag series.

3. USPS reveals Hockey souvenir sheet design: The two stamps are positioned so that it appears that a player from the past on one of the two stamps is a reflection in the ice of a modern player.

2. Editor’s Foreword to Philatelic Foreword; a nod to Linn’s legacy and hobby’s future: We at Amos Media Co. have a solid commitment to the stamp hobby and are determined to create new avenues to expand the hobby.

1. This 1913 stamp marking the discovery of the San Francisco Bay is here for the taking: You should be able to find a strictly graded, mint never-hinged example of the 10¢ orange stamp in very fine grade for a bit less than Scott catalog value.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter