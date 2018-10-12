Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 3 PM

Figure 1. Issued in 1969, this block of four 6¢ stamps promoted “Lady Bird” Johnson’s Beautification of America campaign.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Mississippi Statehood stamp wins music design award: The USPS stamp commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi’s statehood took the top prize in a poll for the most popular music stamp of 2017.

4. Philippines’ 1935 set features local scenes, historic events: This week, our tipsters highlight arguably the most attractive set of stamps issued by the Philippines under United States administration.

3. Not much of a keepsake for Hot Wheels stamp issue: The pane of stamps in the Hot Wheels keepsake is folded, ruining it from a collector’s standpoint.

2. USPS proposes 5¢ stamp price increase and more: Forever stamp prices would increase from 50¢ to 55¢ under the new proposal, which would take effect in late January.

1. Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner looks at two issuances of Beautification of America stamps.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter