US Stamps
Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Mississippi Statehood stamp wins music design award: The USPS stamp commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mississippi’s statehood took the top prize in a poll for the most popular music stamp of 2017.
4. Philippines’ 1935 set features local scenes, historic events: This week, our tipsters highlight arguably the most attractive set of stamps issued by the Philippines under United States administration.
3. Not much of a keepsake for Hot Wheels stamp issue: The pane of stamps in the Hot Wheels keepsake is folded, ruining it from a collector’s standpoint.
2. USPS proposes 5¢ stamp price increase and more: Forever stamp prices would increase from 50¢ to 55¢ under the new proposal, which would take effect in late January.
1. Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner looks at two issuances of Beautification of America stamps.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction