Beethoven’s work highlighted on Aripex show cancels
By Molly Goad
The Aripex 2020 show cancels celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth. The milestone was the theme of the stamp show and exhibition held Feb. 14-16 in Mesa, Ariz.
The two pictorial cancellations illustrated here were designed by Don Regole of Regole Designs in Tucson, Ariz.
The Feb. 14 postmark shows the opening notes to Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata. The Feb. 15 postmark features two measures from Symphony No. 9.
To obtain the postmarks, address your request to:
ARIPEX 2020 Station, Postmaster, 135 N. Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201-9998, Feb. 14-15.
