Beautiful Bermuda postal history on display for the RPSL

David Pitts in front of part of the display of Bermuda postal history he showed at a recent meeting of the Royal Philatelic Society London.

The following is a press release from the Royal Philatelic Society London:

The display and presentation given to The Royal Philatelic Society London on April 28 focused on the postal history of Bermuda, from the forerunners up to the time Bermuda entered the UPU in April, 1877.

Giving the presentation was David Pitts, who acknowledged the help he had received from Arthur Groten with the research and acquisition of material.

Heading the display was the earliest known cover from Bermuda in private hands, sent to England in 1617 (the earliest known cover, sent in 1615, is held by the National Trust of Bermuda).

To close David showed an equally impressive cover, the so-called ‘Moncrieff’ cover, sent from Bermuda on 26 May 1875 addressed to H. Moncrieff in London. It is the only recorded cover with all three of the 1875 ‘One Penny’ provisionals, namely four of the ‘One Penny’ on 4d, and singles of the ‘One Penny’ on 2d and ‘One Penny’ on One Shilling.

Congratulating David on the ‘beautiful material’ shown, Chris Harman commented that Bermuda’s strategic position made it a ‘centre for business’.

Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact the Administrative Office (020-7486-1044).

