Best rail exhibit award at Stampshow 2019 in Omaha

Jan 30, 2019, 8 AM
Union Pacific Corp. will sponsor an award for the best rail exhibit at the combined APS-ATA Stampshow 2019 in Omaha, Neb. Union Pacific vice president Brenda Mainwaring and exhibit judges Richard Drews and Peter McCann unveiled the award in September 2018

By Jay Bigalke

For the stamp-collecting-inspired train enthusiast, now might be the time to organize your rail-themed collection in the form of an exhibit.

A special award for the best rail exhibit will be offered at Stampshow in Omaha, Neb. Jointly hosted by the American Philatelic Society and the American Topical Association, this stamp exhibition and bourse will take place Aug. 1-4 at the CHI Health Center Omaha, 455 N. 10th St., in Omaha.

The Union Pacific Corp. sponsors this award, named the Brass Lantern.

The award was unveiled in September 2018 at the Greater Houston Stamp Show by Union Pacific vice president Brenda Mainwaring and exhibit judges Richard Drews and Peter McCann.

Photographs of the lantern and the unveiling are shown above.

This would be the perfect time to organize your collection and have a chance to win the Brass Lantern award. Some U.S. rail-themed stamp issues that could be exhibited are the 1869 series 3¢ Locomotive (Scott 114), the 1994 set of five 29¢ Locomotives stamps (2843-2847), or even the 2011 Owney, the Postal Dog forever stamp (4547).

And, there is no shortage of worldwide rail stamps.

Details on how to enter the exhibition, along with the prospectus, is available on the Stampshow website. Additional information on the show is available online at www.stamps.org/stampshow.

