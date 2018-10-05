Bickel designs bring stamps to life: Inside Linn’s

May 3, 2021, 4 AM

Bickel’s sketch of the Lavorgo-Giornico section of the Gotthard Railway in Canton Ticino is reproduced on the 1936 20c carmine Gotthard Railway stamp. Jordi designed the 1934 20c red stamp.

By Molly Goad

The Nov. 19 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 5. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 3. Here are three previews inside the issue.

Bickel designs bring stamps to life

Switzerland’s 1934 typographed definitive issue and the country’s 1936 engraved issue are among collectors’ favorite stamps. See the Swiss Stamp Scene column by Richard T. Hall.

Lithuanian 1932-33 stamp issues raised funds for children

Four separate sets of regular and airmail “Lithuanian Child” issues helped to benefit the country’s orphaned and underprivileged children. Kathleen Wunderly’s Classic Stamps of the World column has all the details.

Surcharge on surcharge

Amazing Stamp Stories highlights the British colony Straits Settlements, formed in 1867. In 1879, the colony began surcharging its own Queen Victoria stamps.



Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter