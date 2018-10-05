World Stamps
Bickel designs bring stamps to life: Inside Linn’s
By Molly Goad
The Nov. 19 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 5. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 3. Here are three previews inside the issue.
Bickel designs bring stamps to life
Switzerland’s 1934 typographed definitive issue and the country’s 1936 engraved issue are among collectors’ favorite stamps. See the Swiss Stamp Scene column by Richard T. Hall.
Lithuanian 1932-33 stamp issues raised funds for children
Four separate sets of regular and airmail “Lithuanian Child” issues helped to benefit the country’s orphaned and underprivileged children. Kathleen Wunderly’s Classic Stamps of the World column has all the details.
Surcharge on surcharge
Amazing Stamp Stories highlights the British colony Straits Settlements, formed in 1867. In 1879, the colony began surcharging its own Queen Victoria stamps.
Want to subscribe?
Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!
Sign up and start reading now!
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction