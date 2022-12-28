Big value increase for Jenny Invert box set

Jan 25, 2023, 8 AM

The United States 2013 Jenny Invert box set has increased a great deal in value since it was first marketed with this U.S. Postal Service publicity image.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Sept. 22, 2013, the U.S. Postal Service issued a pane of six Jenny Invert stamps (Scott 4806). The pane commemorates the fabulous 1918 Jenny Invert airmail error (Scott C3a), the most famous U.S. stamp error.

In addition to the regular panes of six, 100 panes with the airmail stamp in the design right side up (Scott 4806d) were produced. These were randomly distributed along with the regular panes.

At the time of issue, the Postal Service marketed a box set that included a book, an unused pane, a pane with a first-day cancel and items that were described as proofs and die wipes. The boxed set sold for $200. This item is noted but not listed or valued in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers.

The box set has increased in value a great deal since it was first sold. Auction prices have been as high as $1,500. A more realistic price is $800 to $1,000. Serious dealers will pay $500 to $600 for an intact and complete box set.

