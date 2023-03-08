Postal Updates
Black History Month postmark captures culture, music, and ritual
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The United States Postal Service has extended the availability of a postmark for Black History Month.
The design shown here depicts the playing of an African drum, an instrument with a rich, symbolic history. While in Western music drumming is mainly for entertainment, the instrument has a much more profound meaning in African communities.
“Traditionally, these drums represent the soul of the community they’re found in,” Franklin Ugobude wrote in an article for the Guardian Nigeria. “They are used for celebrating ceremonial events and rituals within the community. They are also employed as tourist attractions in various African countries, promoting and exhibiting African heritage and culture.”
The postmark has been extended by 30 days; to obtain one, address your request to:
BLACK HISTORY MONTH Station, Postmaster, 501 SW Fifth St., Lawton, OK 73501-9998, Feb. 24.
