Explaining the $1 black violet Eugene O’Neill stamp, seeing Hillary as president on Liberia sheet: Week’s Most Read

May 3, 2021, 8 PM

The week's top post on Linns.com told the story of the scarce black violet color variety of the $1 Eugene O’Neill stamp (Scott 1294b), pictured on the left next to a plate block of $1 O’Neill stamps in the normal dull purple color (1294).

By Joe O’Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Monday Morning Brief | WPA Posters stamps: Michael Baadke reports on the 10 new WPA Posters forever stamps that will be issued March 7. The stamps show the designs of poster art created 80 years ago during the Great Depression.

4. 2016 Flag coil stamps without die cuts and color surface: A plate-number strip is lacking all die cuts, and also shows dramatic color variations that transition between adjacent stamps on the strip.

3. 80 years after Amelia Earhart’s disappearance, there’s demand for her 1963 U.S. stamp: If you have holdings of mint panes of 50 of the 8¢ Amelia Earhart stamp, now is a good time to offer them for sale.

2. Hillary Clinton is president on souvenir sheet for sale on eBay: The firm selling them told Linn’s that it has 40 examples of the Clinton sheet, and said that it did not know if others existed.

1. The $1 black violet Eugene O’Neill stamp, explained: Sometime in the early 1970s, the BEP inadvertently printed a small quantity of the Eugene O’Neill stamp in the wrong color.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter