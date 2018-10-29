Postal Updates
Bomb parcels: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Stamp illustrations appear on vintage postcards: John M. Hotchner shares three illustrations of United States stamps found on postcards from the early days of the 20th century.
4. Combining artifacts and philatelic items (Inside Linn’s): Matthew Healey explores an extraordinary collection that tells the story of the 1879 Anglo-Zulu War.
3. Tip of the week: Alexander’s Matches 1¢ Chicken stamps: If poultry is your thing, these stamps are for you.
2. Washington Stamp Exchange to close at year-end: Washington Stamp Exchange of Florham Park, N.J., a fixture of the stamp hobby for 85 years, is closing its business at the end of 2018.
1. Some bomb parcels made to look like mailing, reports say: A photograph posted by CNN shows a parcel franked with six 2017 Flag forever stamps.
