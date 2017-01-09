Born Jan. 30: King Felipe VI

Apr 29, 2021, 9 PM

Spain's King Felipe VI was honored on this €5 stamp with engraved design issued in 2015.

By Michael Baadke

Spain’s reigning monarch, King Felipe VI, was born Jan. 30, 1968, in Madrid, the son of King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.

His father, now 79 years old, reigned as King Juan Carlos I from 1975 until his 2014 abdication in favor of his son.

King Felipe has two older sisters: Infanta Elena, Duchess of Lugo; and Infanta Cristina.

Married in 2004 to Letitia Ortiz Rocasolano, King Felipe and Queen Letizia have two daughters: the heir presumptive, Leonor, Princess of Asturias (born in 2005); and Infanta Sofia (born in 2007).

The king received his early education at Santa Maria de los Rosales School in Madrid, and studied for a year at Lakefield College School in Selwyn, Ontario, Canada.

He pursued further studies at the Military Naval School in Marin and the General Air Force Academy in San Javier, completing his training as a helicopter pilot.

He earned a law degree in 1993 at the Autonomo University of Madrid, and a masters degree in international relations in 1995 at Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University in Washington D.C.

The king and queen are associated with philanthropic efforts, including the Hesperia Foundation, which promotes social projects for underprivileged youngsters.

As Prince of Asturias in 1977, Felipe was honored on a 5-peseta stamp (Scott 2076). Since his accession to the throne in 2014, the king has appeared on several stamps from Spain, including a €5 stamp with engraved design, embossing and foil application issued Jan. 19, 2015 (4024).