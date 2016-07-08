Born July 24: Simon Bolivar

Apr 29, 2021, 7 AM

South American revolutionary leader Simon Bolivar on a 1958 8¢ stamp in the U.S. Champions of Liberty series.

By Michael Baadke

Two United States stamps honoring South American revolutionary leader Simon Bolivar were issued July 24, 1958, in the U.S. Post Office Department’s Champion of Liberty series (Scott 1110-1111).

The 4¢ Bolivar stamp was printed in ocher, and the 8¢ stamp was printed in ocher, red and blue.

Bolivar was born July 24, 1783, in Caracas, Venezuela, and died Dec. 17, 1830, in Santa Marta, Colombia.

During his 47 years, Bolivar fought for independence for Venezuela from Spain, a successful campaign that led to his leadership in independence movements across South America. Bolivar is known as “the Liberator,” a phrase that is inscribed on U.S. stamps honoring him.