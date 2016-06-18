US Stamps
Born June 19: Helene Madison
By Michael Baadke
Olympic gold medalist Helene Madison was born June 19, 1913, in Madison, Wis. After her family moved to Seattle, Wash., Madison became a competitive swimmer at Lincoln High School, and in 1930 she set new records during national competitions in Florida.
The Associated Press named her as the nation’s top female athlete of 1931.
At the 1932 Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles, Calif., Madison won three gold medals: in the 100-meter freestyle race, the 400-meter freestyle, and as a member of the 4×100-meter relay team.
A 25¢ stamp honoring Madison was issued July 6, 1990 (Scott 2500), part of a five-stamp set honoring prominent American Olympians.
