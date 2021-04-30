Born March 26: Tennessee Williams

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

By Michael Baadke

American playwright Tennessee Williams was born Thomas Lanier Williams on March 26, 1911.

Among his most important works are the plays The Glass Menagerie (1944), A Streetcar Named Desire (1947), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1955) and The Night of the Iguana (1962).

Many of his plays have been filmed as successful motion pictures starring some of the industry’s most respected actors, including Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

Vivien Leigh and Marlon Brando starred in the 1951 film version of A Streetcar Named Desire; Brando was also in the 1947 Broadway production.

A 33¢ stamp honoring the Broadway production of A Streetcar Named Desire was included as part of the 1940s set in the Celebrate the Century series (Scott 3186n).

Tennessee Williams was commemorated on a 32¢ stamp issued Oct. 13, 1995, in the Literary Arts series (Scott 3002).