US Stamps
Born Oct. 20: Bela Lugosi
By Michael Baadke
Bela Lugosi, the actor famous for portraying the vampire Dracula in the 1931 film by the same name, was born Bela Ferenc Dezso Blasko on Oct. 20, 1882, in what is now the city of Lugoj, Romania.
Lugosi starred in or was featured in more than 100 films, including several made in Hungary around 1915. His earliest U.S. appearances included The Silent Command in 1923, but he will forever be associated with Count Dracula, a role he first undertook in the 1931 film by Tod Browning based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 horror novel.
Lugosi was also an enthusiastic stamp collector and a member of the American Philatelic Society. In Gregory William Mank’s 2009 book Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff: The Expanded Story of a Haunting Collaboration, there is a delightful picture of Lugosi showing his stamp collection to actress Anne Nagel, who appeared with him in the 1940 science fiction film Black Friday.
Lugosi died of a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1956, at age 73.
When the United States Postal Service issued its five 32¢ Classic Movie Monsters stamps on Sept. 30, 1997, one stamp honored Bela Lugosi as Dracula (Scott 3169).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction