Born Oct. 6: Brien McMahon

May 1, 2021, 4 PM

By Michael Baadke

Brien McMahon served in the United States Senate from 1945 until his death from cancer at age 48 in 1952. He was born James O’Brien McMahon on Oct. 6, 1903, in Norwalk, Conn.

McMahon was commemorated on a 4¢ stamp issued in Norwalk on July 28, 1962 (Scott 1200), 10 years to the day after his death.

“The stamp was issued in tribute to the late Connecticut Senator for his role in opening the way to peaceful uses of atomic energy,” the U.S. Post Office Department announced.

McMahon studied at Fordham University and Yale Law School, and served as an assistant U.S. Attorney General prior to his election to the Senate. As co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, McMahon established early U.S. nuclear policy with the 1946 Atomic Energy Act.