US Stamps
Born Oct. 6: Brien McMahon
By Michael Baadke
Brien McMahon served in the United States Senate from 1945 until his death from cancer at age 48 in 1952. He was born James O’Brien McMahon on Oct. 6, 1903, in Norwalk, Conn.
McMahon was commemorated on a 4¢ stamp issued in Norwalk on July 28, 1962 (Scott 1200), 10 years to the day after his death.
“The stamp was issued in tribute to the late Connecticut Senator for his role in opening the way to peaceful uses of atomic energy,” the U.S. Post Office Department announced.
McMahon studied at Fordham University and Yale Law School, and served as an assistant U.S. Attorney General prior to his election to the Senate. As co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy, McMahon established early U.S. nuclear policy with the 1946 Atomic Energy Act.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction