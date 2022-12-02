US Stamps

Boston 2026 online philatelic advisor named

Dec 7, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Graham Beck joined the advisory board of Boston 2026 World Expo as an online philatelic advisor, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, announced in a Dec. 1 press release.

Since 2016, Beck has been the host and producer of videos on the Exploring Stamps YouTube channel. Beck’s videos, viewed over 3 million times, cover a variety of aspects related to philately and can be seen online.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details can be found online.

