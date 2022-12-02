US Stamps
Boston 2026 online philatelic advisor named
By Linn’s Staff
Graham Beck joined the advisory board of Boston 2026 World Expo as an online philatelic advisor, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, announced in a Dec. 1 press release.
Since 2016, Beck has been the host and producer of videos on the Exploring Stamps YouTube channel. Beck’s videos, viewed over 3 million times, cover a variety of aspects related to philately and can be seen online.
Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details can be found online.
