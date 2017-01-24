World Stamps
Boston 2026 World Expo: new name, new logo
The 12th United States international philatelic exhibition scheduled to take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center, Boston, Mass., has a new name and a new logo.
Previously called Boston 2026 World Stamp Show, the new name is Boston 2026 World Expo. The new logo features an early design of the United States flag.
In a press release, the show committee said of the new name: “It’s shorter, and opens the door to explore more than just ‘stamps’ as our hobby includes a wealth of other items. So a more familiar visual cue was needed and a logo redesign began.”
A key member of the subcommittee formed to create the new logo was U.S. stamp designer Richard Sheaff.
The press release said that Sheaff’s concept using the “Betsy Ross” 13-star design flag design was the unanimous choice of the subcommittee.
The Boston 2026 World Expo website features the new logo and new name.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction