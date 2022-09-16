Boston 2026 World Expo receives donation from USSS

Dec 2, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Stamp Society will donate $25,000 to the Boston 2026 World Expo, Thomas M. Fortunato, public relations chair for Boston 2026, said in a Nov. 27 press release.

In a Nov. 23 correspondence to Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri, United States Stamp Society president Nick Lombardi and chairman Roger Brody confirmed the society’s board of governors unanimously passed a motion for the donation, Fortunato said.

The United States Stamp Society will host a society booth throughout the international exhibition, and the society has now joined several other philatelic organizations that have donated to the Boston 2026 World Expo.

Founded in 1926, the United States Stamp Society is made up of collectors who devote themselves to the study of postage and revenue stamped paper produced for use in the United States and U.S. administered areas.

More information on the society can be found on its website.

Boston 2026 World Expo will take place May 23-30, 2026, at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. Show details and instructions to sign up for email updates can be found on the Boston 2026 website and via the expo’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

