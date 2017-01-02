Brazil honors postal library with stamp

May 3, 2021, 5 PM

Brazil marked the 130th anniversary of its postal library on a stamp issued May 4. The library is linked to the Correios Museum in Brasilia.

New Stamps of the World – By Denise McCarty

A new stamp from Brazil honors the postal library at the Correios National Museum in Brasilia.

The 1.55-real stamp was issued May 4 with a first-day ceremony at the museum.

The stamp design by Vivia Ferreira features books and postal items, including mailbags, mailboxes, covers, a handstamp canceler and a circular datestamp. According to Brazil’s postal service, Correios, these items “represent the different postal activities carried out over time, whose procedures are registered and available for consultation and studies” at the library.

An open book is shown in the foreground of the stamp, with several additional books on a shelf in the background. The books in the background present a historical record of Brazil’s postal services.

The Brazilian Mint printed the stamp by offset in sheets of 18.

In a new-issue brochure from Correios, librarian Camila Alves de Sena provides a history of the library. She reported that it was established 130 years ago, in 1888, in Rio de Janeiro, and was transferred to Brasilia almost a century later.

She said: “Its collection consists of bibliographic documents, among them, rare pieces of history such as the Collection of Decisions made by the Empire of Brazil, journals from the Universal Postal Union-UPU, Revista Telegraficica Brasilieira (Brazilian Telegraphy Magazine) and Philatelic Bulletins, as well as special materials produced by the Post that are available for local loan.”