Brazilian Bull’s-Eyes rarity in Feldman auction

An 1843 cover mailed from Brazil to Portugal with two of Brazil’s Bull’s-Eye stamps is being offered in the Dec. 9-13 David Feldman auction in Switzerland.

By Michael Baadke

The Dec. 9-13 auction series by David Feldman offers a worldwide selection of stamps, covers and collections in six auction catalogs.

The All World and Collections sale includes a postal history rarity from Brazil, one of the first nations after Great Britain to issue adhesive postage stamps.

The auction lot is a cover from Santo Amaro, Brazil, to Portugal mailed Nov. 10, 1843. It is franked on the reverse with one each of the 1843 30-reis (Scott 1b) and 90r (3b) first-issue stamps, commonly known as the Bull’s-Eyes for their dark oval design.

According to Feldman, just seven covers with Bull’s-Eyes frankings going abroad are known, and the example in this auction is the earliest of the four recorded trans-Atlantic covers.

It is offered with an estimate of €70,000, (roughly $77,500).

The specialized sales offered in individual auction catalogs include material from Great Britain and the British Empire, Switzerland, France and colonies, Persia and Egypt.

The catalogs for the upcoming Feldman auctions in Switzerland can be viewed or downloaded online, or contact David Feldman SA, 59 route de Chancy, Building D, 3rd Floor, 1213 Petit-Lancy, Switzerland.

