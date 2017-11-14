Apr 29, 2021, 10 PM

This clever flyer in the shape of a United States public mailbox opens up as shown nearby to present the case for contributing to the 1935 Christmas seal campaign.The details surrounding these seals made for our week's most read story.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. David Feldman Dec. 5-9 auction series in Geneva features worldwide postal history and stamp rarities: Feldman will hold a series of auctions Dec. 5-9 documented in nine separate catalogs broadly encompassing the world of stamps and postal history.

4. Postal Service blames revenue shortfall on declining letter volume: The USPS said its controllable loss for the year was $814 million, compared to $610 million in fiscal 2016.

3. Vatican City’s 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation stamp: Vatican City will issue its commemorative stamp marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation Nov. 23.

2. Back-of-the-book issues are always suitable for any collection: This stamp is a good buy in all grades very fine or better at the Scott catalog values.

1. What exactly are Christmas seals?: Also included on the inside of the flyer are statistics that show the decline in deaths from tuberculous from 1904.

