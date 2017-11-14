US Stamps
Breaking down Christmas seals: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. David Feldman Dec. 5-9 auction series in Geneva features worldwide postal history and stamp rarities: Feldman will hold a series of auctions Dec. 5-9 documented in nine separate catalogs broadly encompassing the world of stamps and postal history.
4. Postal Service blames revenue shortfall on declining letter volume: The USPS said its controllable loss for the year was $814 million, compared to $610 million in fiscal 2016.
3. Vatican City’s 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation stamp: Vatican City will issue its commemorative stamp marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation Nov. 23.
2. Back-of-the-book issues are always suitable for any collection: This stamp is a good buy in all grades very fine or better at the Scott catalog values.
1. What exactly are Christmas seals?: Also included on the inside of the flyer are statistics that show the decline in deaths from tuberculous from 1904.
