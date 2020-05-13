Breaking news reports drive traffic at Linn’s website

May 15, 2020, 2 PM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The words “The World’s Largest Weekly Stamp News and Marketplace” are anchored to our masthead in the print edition of Linn’s Stamp News. As a leader in providing stamp news worldwide, our team of editors and writers work hard each week to bring information to you either in print or on Linn’s website.

During the week of May 10-16, the volume of news stories kept our editors hopping. A number of the stories are what we consider breaking news, and as such, we move faster to get those stories on our website.

These news stories also go directly into the Google News feed and help us reach a wider audience outside of the philatelic community.

This week’s top headlines included the deputy postmaster general announcing he is departing the U.S. Postal Service on June 1, an end date in mid-June for the Stamps.com personalized postage stamp program, a theft of some rare Canadian revenue stamps, and much more.

If you haven’t already, bookmark www.linns.com or set it as your landing page for your browser. Many of our articles and most of our features aren’t included outside of our print/digital editions. A convenient log-in button appears at the top right corner of the home page for subscriber access.

Our editorial team will continue our commitment to our subscribers to produce the best content we are able to, and we appreciate your support.

