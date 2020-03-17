Brennan allows more USPS executives to work from home

Mar 19, 2020, 12 PM

By Bill McAllister, Washington Correspondent

Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan has directed that more United States Postal Service executives can work from home until May 11 because of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

She issued her directive expanding the number of workers allowed to work remotely on March 17 as the White House was urging all federal agencies to increase teleworking in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

“We are continuing to evaluate both the appropriateness and capability of the organization to expand telework for additional employees beyond those who are currently eligible,” Brennan said in the memo.

She said the U.S. Postal Service is discussing with postal unions the possibility of expanding telework to operational units.

“This is part of our enterprise-wide effort to increase social distancing to the extent possible, and will result in fewer employees in the relevant Postal Service workplaces,” she said.

