Brush Rabbit, other recently issued U.S. stamps receive Scott catalog numbers

Mar 1, 2021, 12 PM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (20¢) Brush Rabbit additional ounce-rate sheet and coil stamps and the nondenominated (36¢) Barns postcard-rate sheet and coil stamps. Also Scott official are the nondenominated (55¢) Love, August Wilson and Chinese New Year (Year of the Ox) commemorative forever stamps, and the $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos Priority Mail stamp and $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos Priority Mail stamped envelope. Note that imperforate examples of stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts are also listed.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2022 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5543 (55c) Love

a. Imperforate

5544 (20c) Brush Rabbit, serpentine die cut 11¼x11

5545 (20c) Brush Rabbit coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert.

5546 (36c) Barns – Round Barn, serpentine die cut 11x11¼

5547 (36c) Barns – Barn with Gambrel Roof and Windmill, serpentine die cut 11x11¼

5548 (36c) Barns – Forebay Barn, serpentine die cut 11x11¼

5549 (36c) Barns – Snow-covered Western Barn, serpentine die cut 11x11¼

a. Block or horiz. strip of 4, # 5546-5549

5550 (36c) Barns – Barn with Gambrel Roof and Windmill coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 horiz.

5551 (36c) Barns – Snow-covered Western Barn coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 horiz.

5552 (36c) Barns – Forebay Barn coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 horiz.

5553 (36c) Barns – Round Barn coil stamp, serpentine die cut 11 horiz.

a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5550-5553

5554 $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos

5555 (55c) August Wilson

a. Imperforate

5556 (55c) Chinese New Year

a. Imperforate

U701 $7.95 Castillo de San Marcos Stamped Envelope

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the March 15 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

