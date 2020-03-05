US Stamps
Bugs Bunny designs will be based on classic scenes
By Linn’s Staff
The United States set of 10 Bugs Bunny stamps will be issued July 27, but as of July 1 the designs had not been revealed.
The Postal Service did publish a description of the 10 images, however.
“On the first row of stamps Bugs appears as a barber with white smock and pointy scissors; achieves ‘airness’ on the brink of a slam-dunk in his basketball jersey; is debonair in beret, ascot, smoking jacket, and shades as a screen idol in his Hollywood digs; jokes it up as a jester in bright green garb and fool’s cap; and does a diva turn as an operatic Brunhilde in blonde braids and winged helmet.
“On the second row of stamps, Bugs is a mermaid in a curly 1940s up-do; is classically composed in white tie and tails at the piano; heroically poses as the carrot-powered Super-Rabbit with blue suit and red cape; warms up to pitch a big-league ballgame; and helps save the planet as a World War II U.S. Army staff sergeant in combat uniform with an American-flag backdrop.”
Early details of the forthcoming nondenominated (55¢) forever stamps were published on page 1 of the July 13 Linn’s Stamp News.
The stamps are being issued in a pane of 20 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Bugs Bunny's official screen debut, according to the Postal Service.
The animated Warner Bros character previously appeared on a U.S. 32¢ stamp in 1997.
