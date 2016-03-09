Burkina Faso 1996 UNICEF 50th Anniversary set: Tip of the Week

Mar 9, 2016, 10 AM

The 1996 Burkina Faso 50th Anniversary of UNICEF set of four stamps (Scott 1086A-1086D) is in demand and a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $10-to-$15 price range.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Burkina Faso is a small landlocked country in western sub-Saharan Africa. Formerly the French colony and later the Republic of Upper Volta, it changed its name to Burkina Faso in 1984.

Burkina Faso has occasionally issued stamps without prior warning. Such stamps often come to light only when they begin to show up in kiloware mixtures.

One such set is the 1996 50th Anniversary of UNICEF set of four stamps (Scott 1086A-1086D). The 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values only the high-value 250-franc stamp at $1.10 in mint never-hinged condition and 50¢ in used condition, with both values in Italics.

The other three stamps and the set as a whole are unvalued. This set is in demand from topical collectors and is a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $10-to-$15 price range.

