Butterflies take flight on new Dutch stamps

Jun 4, 2019, 9 AM

A new pane of 10 Experience Nature stamps from the Netherlands represents the season of summer. The stamps picture butterflies and moths.

By Denise McCarty

Just in time for summer, the Netherlands is picturing butterflies and moths on the latest stamps in its Experience Nature series.

Netherlands PostNL is issuing this pane of 10 se-tenant (side-by-side) stamps June 11. The stamps are nondenominated. The inscription “Nederland 1” shows that they pay the domestic rate for letters weighing up to 20 grams.

Designed by Frank Janse, the stamps feature photographs of the Alcon large blue, grizzled skipper, green hairstreak, small tortoiseshell, blood-vein, sooty copper, common blue butterfly, six-spot burnet (a moth), small emperor moth and nine-spotted moth.

The security printer Joh. Enschede produced the stamps by offset. A total of 315,000 panes of 10 were printed.

The Experience Nature series began in 2018. Netherlands PostNL reports that the new Butterflies and Moths stamp pane is the seventh issue in the series and the third for 2019.

