Butterfly first-day ceremony planned for online March 9

A virtual first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (75¢) Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp for nonmachineable first-class domestic mail will take place March 9 on the United States Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages.

By Michael Baadke

The online-only first-day ceremony for the nondenominated (75¢) Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp for nonmachineable first-class domestic mail will take place March 9 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Collectors can view the event live by visiting the United States Postal Service social media pages at Facebook and Twitter.

According to the ceremony details posted online, you must “like” the USPS Facebook site to view the event live on that platform.

Most USPS online events have been made available to viewers on social media after the event has concluded.

The ceremony for the Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp will include participation by William D. Zollars of the USPS board of governors, and entomologist Paul A. Opler of Colorado State University.

Opler is a co-author of the Peterson field guides of North American butterflies.

The designated first-day city for the new stamp is Estes Park, Colo.

Full details of the Colorado Hairstreak Butterfly stamp were published on page 1 of the March 8 Linn’s Stamp News.

