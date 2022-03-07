Cacheted FDC centennial Marshall Islands sheets

May 24, 2023, 10 AM

A second Marshall Islands souvenir sheet contains four stamps and also will be issued Aug. 10 at the Great American Stamp Show.

The Marshall Islands will issue this souvenir sheet commemorating the 100th anniversary of the cacheted first-day cover Aug. 10 at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the cacheted first-day cover, created first by Linn’s Stamp News founder George W. Linn.

We are planning a couple of events related to the centennial, the first of which will take place Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. on the main stage near the United States Postal Service’s booth at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio.

It is a first-day ceremony for two Marshall Islands souvenir sheets. All five stamps in the two sheets are denominated as “$1.00” to look like 100.

The first souvenir sheet has a faded-out portrait photograph of Linn in the background with his cacheted FDC prominently displayed and partially included in the design of the postage stamp.

The second souvenir sheet contains four stamps and celebrates the elements of the cover: the 2¢ Warren G. Harding stamp (Scott 610), a photograph of President Harding, a stylized reversed image of Linn, and the cacheted FDC. A photograph of Linn is shown in the selvage area.

Both souvenir sheets will be sold at the Great American Stamp Show, and a first-day cancellation from the Marshall Islands will be available. Exact details of how to purchase the sheets are still being worked on and will be revealed at a future date.

The souvenir sheet of one was designed by me. The design team for Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corp. came up with the concept of the souvenir sheet of four to go along with the sheet of one. IGPC is the official philatelic agent for the Marshall Islands and a number of other stamp-issuing entities.

Additional information about the Aug. 10 event and a potential event on the Sept. 1 anniversary date will be covered in a future issue of Linn’s.

