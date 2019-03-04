Cactus Flowers and Alabama Statehood stamps receive new Scott numbers

Mar 30, 2019, 1 PM

The 2019 United States Alabama Statehood forever stamp is among the latest batch of items that now have Scott catalog numbers.

Scott Catalog News by Jay Bigalke

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new Cactus Flowers, Alabama Statehood and a computer vended postage stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5350 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Opuntia engelmannii

5351 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Rebutia minuscula

5352 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Echinocereus dasyacanthus

5353 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Echinocereus poselgeri

5354 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Echinocereus coccineus

5355 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Pelecyphora aselliformis

5356 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Parodia microsperma

5357 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Echinocactus horizonthalonius

5358 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Thelocactus heterochromus

5359 (55c) Cactus Flowers – Parodia scopa

a. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5350-5359

5360 (55c) Alabama Statehood, Bicent.

3CVP4 5c Stamps.com Non-personalizable postage stamp

All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the April 15, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

