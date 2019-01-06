US Stamps

Cactus Flowers stamp ceremony at APS Ameristamp Expo in Arizona

Jan 10, 2019, 2 PM
The Feb. 15 first-day ceremony for the Cactus Flowers stamp set of 10 will take place at the APS Ameristamp Expo in Mesa, Ariz.

The United States Postal Service has confirmed that it will hold the first-day ceremony for its set of 10 Cactus Flowers forever stamps in conjunction with the American Philatelic Society’s Ameristamp Expo.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on Feb. 15 at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., in Mesa, Ariz.

Jacqueline Krage Strako, USPS chief customer and marketing officer, will serve as the dedicating official.

Admission to the ceremony is free. The Postal Service encourages attendees to register in advance at this website

Admission to Ameristamp Expo, which runs from Feb. 15-17, is also free. Additional information about the show is available online.

The nondenominated (55¢) Cactus Flowers forever stamps are being issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service identifies as a booklet. 

