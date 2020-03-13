World Stamps
California Sescal show set for Oct. 2-4
By Linn’s Staff
The 76th annual stamp exhibition of Southern California, Sescal 2020, will take place Oct. 2-4 at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 E. Convention Center Way, Ontario, Calif.
This year’s show has a new feature: a literature competition for authors of published philatelic articles. The prospectus and application form are available on the show website.
The literature competition is in addition to the traditional exhibition of philatelic material. A total of 200 exhibit frames will be available.
The show will feature a bourse of some 40 dealers selling stamps, covers, supplies and other items of philatelic and postal historical interest. In addition Schuyler Rumsey will conduct a daily auction.
The Rossica Society of Russian Philately will hold its annual meeting at the show.
Sescal is an American Philatelic Society World Series of Philately show. The multiframe grand-award winner will qualify for the Champion of Champions competition at the Great American Stamp Show, Aug. 12-15, 2021, in Rosemont, Ill., near Chicago.
The exhibit winning the single-frame grand award will qualify for the single-frame Champion of Champions competition, Nov. 20-22 at Chicagopex 2020.
For more information visit the show website or contact John Weigle, Box 6536, Ventura, CA 93006; email jweigle@vcnet.com.
