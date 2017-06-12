World Stamps
Calle pays tribute to father, Calle stamps at APS show
By Linn’s Staff
Last week at the hobby’s biggest show of the year, Chris Calle spoke before an audience in Richmond, Va., during the 2017 American Philatelic Society Stampshow. The occasion was the Aug. 4 first-day ceremony for a set of 20 Marshall Islands stamps paying tribute to Calle’s father.
Paul Calle (1928-2010) designed and illustrated many stamps for the United States and other countries, including the Marshall Islands, during his lengthy career. Chris Calle, who also is a stamp designer, worked with his father on the 1994 Moon Landing 25th anniversary stamps (United States Scott 2841-2842).
