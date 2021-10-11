US Stamps
Can you report a bigger vignette shift on the George Rogers Clark stamp?
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
The George Rogers Clark 2¢ commemorative issued Feb. 25, 1929 (Scott 651), was an unusually well done two-color stamp. There are no missing colors, inverts or color errors on the carmine and black stamp. The only problem was misregistrations between the black vignette and carmine frame, and there are not many of those.
A normal example and a 3-millimeter vertical shift of the central design are shown here.
This is the most pronounced vignette shift I have seen. Can a Linn’s reader come up with a more pronounced vertical shift or a significant horizontal shift?
If so, please contact me, John Hotchner by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net or by regular mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.
