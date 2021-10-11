US Stamps

Can you report a bigger vignette shift on the George Rogers Clark stamp?

Oct 26, 2021, 9 AM
The normal 1929 2¢ George Rogers Clark commemorative is shown at left. Beside it is a variety with a 3-millimeter vertical upward misregistration of the black vignette. Can a Linn’s reader report a bigger shift?

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

The George Rogers Clark 2¢ commemorative issued Feb. 25, 1929 (Scott 651), was an unusually well done two-color stamp. There are no missing colors, inverts or color errors on the carmine and black stamp. The only problem was misregistrations between the black vignette and carmine frame, and there are not many of those.

A normal example and a 3-millimeter vertical shift of the central design are shown here.

This is the most pronounced vignette shift I have seen. Can a Linn’s reader come up with a more pronounced vertical shift or a significant horizontal shift?

If so, please contact me, John Hotchner by email at jmhstamp@verizon.net or by regular mail at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.

